‘Brink of the Abyss’ – World Leaders Call on Israel to End its War on Gaza, Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

World leaders at the 79th United Nations General Assembly demanded Israel to end its war in Gaza and Lebanon.

Several world leaders called on Monday at the 79th United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York for the need to end Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon through a ceasefire deal that would elevate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and prevent further escalation in Lebanon.

‘Brink of Abyss’ – Guterres

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his address that the speed and scope of the killing in Gaza is unparalleled, and appealed for concerted efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of the captives.

Guterres also said that “Lebanon is on the brink of the abyss”, adding that “the Lebanese and Israeli people and the people of the world cannot bear for Lebanon to turn into another Gaza.”

‘Unacceptable Price’ – Borrell

The European Union chief of foreign affairs Josep Borrell said in his address that the world “almost entered into a full-scale war.”

Borrell condemned the Israeli strikes, which he said are forcing civilians to pay an “unacceptable price”, and warned that an escalation in the war is a danger to the whole region.

Josep Borrell, Vice President of the European Commission, speaks about Middle East crises on sidelines of UNGA: 'There are no more words to describe the situation in Gaza'#UNGA pic.twitter.com/6sc41JozvO — The National (@TheNationalNews) September 24, 2024

‘Self-Defense’ – Biden

US President Joe Biden reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself while adding that a full-blown war in the Middle East region is not in the interest of anyone.

He said that his administration is working on a diplomatic solution regarding the rising tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli borders as well as working on reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza with Egypt and Qatar.

“It is time to return the hostages home and end the suffering in Gaza and end the war,” he said.

‘Just as Hitler’ – Erdogan

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his address compared the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler urging the international community to stop him as it stopped the Nazi leader.

“Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murder network must be stopped by the alliance of humanity,” he stated stressing that Israel is dragging the region to war for its own interests.

“Those who appear to be working for a ceasefire on stage continue to send weapons and ammunition to Israel in the background, enabling it to continue its massacres.” Turkish President Erdogan has addressed the 79th session of UNGA, criticising unconditional support Tel Aviv… pic.twitter.com/esAclp7k60 — TRT World (@trtworld) September 24, 2024

Erdogan pointed out that the international community has given the ugliest image of itself during the nearly one-year genocide in Gaza, which he labeled as an indication “of the state of collapse that the world is experiencing.”

“Israel’s attitude has once again shown that it is essential for the international community to develop a protection mechanism for Palestinian civilians,” he added while calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

‘Unjustified, Incomprehensible’ – Pezeshkian

On his part, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced what he said is the UN’s “unjustified and incomprehensible” inability in face of Israel.

Pezeshkian added that Israel is incapable of confronting the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements and his targets are limited to women, children and hospitals.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UNGA that Iran is 'ready to engage' on the JCPOA nuclear deal, provided all participants act in good faith. pic.twitter.com/tuN0G3zfoF — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 24, 2024

‘Genocide’ – Emir of Qatar

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani labeled Israel’s war on Gaza as “a genocide”, urging Israel to stop its war on Gaza and Lebanon.

He stressed as well that Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip is “the most brutal and ferocious, stating that failure to intervene to stop the genocide on the Gaza Strip is a “major scandal.”

The Qatari Emir also emphasized that Israel’s indiscriminate cyber-terror attacks in Lebanon on September 17 and 18 are a huge crime.

🇵🇸🇧🇷"We are witnessing one of the largest humanitarian crises of recent history. It's now dangerously expanding towards Lebanon." Brazilian President Lula spoke at the #UNGA, denouncing Israel's collective punishment of Palestinians and warning world leaders about the perils of… pic.twitter.com/YkaBT1Y9Un — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) September 24, 2024

‘War Must End’ – Jordan’s King

Jordan’s King Abdullah II told the audience that the region is going through the most dangerous phase the world has ever witnessed while stressing that international law is a privilege granted to some countries and denied to others.

King Abdullah II stressed that there is no justification for the scale of atrocities committed by Israel since October 7 asserting that Israel has killed in this war more children and aid workers than in any other war.

“The war on Gaza must end, and its victims cannot bear to wait,” he added.

Stop the Revenge – Lula

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned as well of the threat of the war on Gaza, which he said is spreading to Lebanon “dangerously.”

Da Silva called in his address for a ceasefire stressing that “the right to defense has turned into revenge, which hinders reaching an agreement to release the hostages and obstructs a ceasefire.”

(PC, AJA, Anadolu)