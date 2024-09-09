Jenin Resurrected – Resistance Roundup – Day 339

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The video is significant as it sends a message to Israel but also to its backers in the Palestinian Authority that the Palestinian resistance remains strong.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, released a video from the Jenin refugee camp.

The video showed an unprecedentedly large number of Palestinian fighters, presumably belonging to all Palestinian groups, marching through the camp.

The video is significant as it sends a message to Israel but also to its backers in the Palestinian Authority that Palestinian resistance in Jenin, and the rest of northern West Bank, remains strong.

Israel has invaded Jenin and other parts of the West Bank starting on August 28, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians, including many fighters.

The Israeli army perceived its operation to be a success, claiming to have destroyed ‘terrorist infrastructure’ in various Palestinian refugee camps and towns in the West Bank.

It is unclear what kind of ‘terrorist infrastructure’ Israel managed to destroy. However, the Israeli military has indeed managed to destroy the electric, water, and sewer systems in various parts of the West Bank. It demolished or damaged hundreds of homes, and destroyed numerous streets, schools, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructures.

The video, however, suggests that Israel’s supposed success story was hardly a success.

The Jenin Brigade of Saraya Al-Quds held a military parade in the camp on Sunday in honor of the martyrs of the 10-day 'Horror of the Camps' battle.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters managed to detonate a pre-prepared explosive device in a military vehicle in Tulkarem Camp, achieving direct hits.

“We bombed Ashkelon and the settlements surrounding Gaza with a rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:13 AM on Monday, 09-09-2024, targeted the “Mayan Baruch” site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 09-09-2024, launched an aerial attack with swarms of attack drones on the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the Eguz Unit 621 in the Shraga barracks north of occupied Akka, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers and achieving direct hits among them.

“The air defense unit of the Islamic Resistance confronted a zionist warplane and fired a surface-to-air missile at it, forcing it to leave Lebanese airspace and retreat toward occupied Palestine.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 09-09-2024, targeted the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade Command south of the Ya’ara barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

Gantz warned that the war with Lebanon is imminent unless Israel seals a ceasefire agreement and a swap deal with the resistance movements in Gaza.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:45 PM on Monday, 09-09-2024, targeted the Marj site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 09-09-2024, targeted the Jal Al-Alam site with two (FPV) attack drones, hitting their targets in a direct manner.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:45 PM on Monday, 09-09-2024, targeted the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:35 on Monday, 09-09-2024, targeted the Habushit site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:45 on Monday, 09-09-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:30 PM on Monday, 09-09-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Metulla site with rocket weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)