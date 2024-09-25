‘Very Saddened’ – UNHCR Mourns Two of its Employees Killed in Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UNHCR chief says that Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon are “relentlessly claiming hundreds of civilian lives” announcing the death of two of the agency’s employees.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, announced on Monday the death of two of the agency’s employees in the latest Israeli strikes that claimed the lives of hundreds of Lebanese citizens and injured others.

Grandi wrote in a post on X that “Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon are now relentlessly claiming hundreds of civilian lives,” adding that he is “very saddened to confirm that two UNHCR colleagues were also killed yesterday.”

The UNHCR chief extended his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the agency he represents to the “families, friends and colleagues” of the two employees.

CHANNEL 12: Israel launched raids on the towns of Arzun, Tulin, Majdal Silm, and Al-Sawana, and on the towns of Al-Hawsh, Al-Naqoura, and Al-Qalila in southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/DH9MP2Dev1 pic.twitter.com/SPUcqdMHly — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 25, 2024

A day earlier, Grandi said on X that the “escalating crisis in Lebanon is frightening.”

He added that the Israeli aggression has forced thousands of people to leave their homes across Lebanon.

“The toll on civilians is unacceptable,” he stated.

Grandi ended by urging world leaders to “bring solutions” and urgently end the hostilities.

Unprecedented Airstrikes

Israel has launched a broad and relentless campaign against various towns and villages in the Bekaa and the South.

Since Monday morning, the attacks have resulted in the deaths of 558 people and injuries to 1,835 others, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad, who noted that the victims include 50 children and several medical and rescue personnel.

🚨LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three Lebanese were killed and 9 wounded in an Israeli raid on the town of Al-Maaysra in the Keserwan district in Mount Lebanon. Three Lebanese were killed and 13 wounded as a result of the Israeli enemy raid on Ain Qana, southern Lebanon. Four… pic.twitter.com/5zdsiwhxib — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 25, 2024

Al-Mayadeen added that over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes have targeted the Lebanese South since Monday. The strikes have hit the villages and towns of Qana, Ain Baal, al-Aqbiya, al-Sultaniyya, Sidiqin, Jabal al-Batm, Dabial, Markaba, Arabsalim, Aytit, Maaraka, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa, as well as the bridge between Jezzine and Marjayoun in southernmost Lebanon.

In the West Bekaa, 24 people were killed, with five still missing. The northern Bekaa region also saw intense bombardment over the past 24 hours, resulting in 113 deaths and 500 injuries in the towns of Shaath, Douris, and al-Bazaliyeh.

