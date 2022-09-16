Chilean President Refuses Accreditation of Israeli Envoy over Killing of Palestinian Teenager

Chilean President Gabriel Boric refused to accept the credentials of newly-inaugurated Israeli ambassador Gil Artzyeli on Thursday, reportedly citing the Israeli occupation forces’ murder of a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank, according to Chilean media.

Artzyelli was already at the Chilean presidential palace for his planned meeting with Boric when Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola informed him that his credentials would not be accepted that day and that the ceremony would be postponed until next month.

The largest Palestinian population outside Palestine is in Chile. Today they applaud the conviction of Boric and his commitment to hold human rights violators (Israel) to account and hope it is an example for the world’s others leaders. https://t.co/c5d9gph28C — christian (@CEAraos) September 15, 2022

The Israeli foreign ministry said it would respond to the event on Friday, not commenting on the affair in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Chilean government sources reported that Boric’s rebuff of the Israeli ambassador’s credentials was due to the killing of a Palestinian minor in the occupied West Bank village of Kafr Dan.

17-year-old boy Oday Salah was killed Thursday by an Israeli soldier who shot him in the head during a military raid.

(PC, AlMayadeen, SOCIAL)