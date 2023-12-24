Scores of Palestinians Killed, Wounded as Israel Intensifies Attacks across Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed over the last few hours across the Gaza Strip, as Israel’s aggression continues for the 79th day in a row.

The casualties occurred as Israeli air and artillery strikes targeted multiple residential areas across the enclave.

Northern Gaza

In northern Gaza, local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces targeted residential buildings in the town of Jabaliya with air and artillery strikes.

Additionally, Israeli forces stormed the Al-Rafii School in the town, arresting several displaced youths and forcibly evacuating women amid intense gunfire.

Israeli warplanes also threw dozens of smoke and phosphorus bombs over multiple areas in Jabaliya and the adjacent Jarn neighborhood, coinciding with an attempt by invading ground troops to advance into the town’s center.

Scores of dead bodies and wounded individuals are scattered across the streets, with Israeli forces preventing ambulance crews from reaching them for treatment and transporting martyrs for burial.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted the center of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/vQCjqd3Kh9 pic.twitter.com/H5oCpSivYt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 24, 2023

Central Gaza

In central Gaza, Israel’s artillery intensified its shelling of wide areas east of the central governorate, while Israeli helicopters fired barrages of gunfire towards the east of Deir al-Balah.

Media reports pointed out that 40 dead bodies and scores of injured civilians have been pulled out from homes targeted by Israeli air and artillery strikes in the central region of Gaza since Saturday evening.

Southern Gaza

In southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes targeted the Abu al-Awf family home west of Rafah, resulting in dozens of civilians sustaining various injuries.

Furthermore, a civilian was killed, and four others were injured as Israeli occupation forces targeted the home of the Nabbress family in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that 13-year-old Amir Rami Awda, a displaced child at the Al-Amal Hospital, was killed when an Israeli drone targeted him inside the hospital building.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT: The Israeli occupation army continued its heavy raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/vQCjqd3Kh9 pic.twitter.com/RxrHowkFzQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 24, 2023

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the arrival of three dead Palestinians at the Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Yunis after they were targeted by an Israeli strike on Saturday night near the Abu Hameed roundabout, in the center of the city.

Israeli occupation forces also shelled the Maan area east of Khan Yunis, leading to the murder of two civilians and the injury of others.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,258 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,688 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)