‘Closely Monitoring’ – US Vows Continued Support for Israel amid Tensions with Hezbollah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States President Joe Biden is said to be “closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon,” the White House announced on Sunday following an ‘initial response’ by Lebanon’s Hezbollah to the assassination of Commander Fouad Shukr and Israel’s extensive strikes in the South of Lebanon.

The National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett told Anadolu news agency that the US president “has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening. At his direction, senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts.”

The moment a drone launched from Lebanon made a direct impact near the settlement of Kiryat Shmona earlier this morning.

Savett reiterated the US support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

“We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability,” he stated.

This came in line with a phone call between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in which the two men discussed “Israel’s defense against Lebanese Hezballah attacks,” according to the Pentagon.

“Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s defense against any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies,” spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Heated Night

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it launched an air attack using a large number of drones and missiles deep into Israeli territory.

The Israeli army responded by carrying out extensive strikes in southern Lebanon to prevent what it described as a “major attack” by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah stated that its air attack targeted a specific Israeli military objective, which would be revealed in an anticipated speech by Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese resistance group Sunday at six PM, and added that the operation was part of its “initial response” to the killing of Commander Fouad Shukr.

The group emphasized that the attack began with a significant air assault involving numerous drones aimed at Israeli territory and a critical military target.

Simultaneously, Hezbollah launched a barrage of missiles at Israeli sites, barracks, and Iron Dome installations in northern Israel. The group stated that its operations would continue for some time, after which a detailed report would be released.

Border War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

At dawn on Sunday, the Lebanese group Hezbollah launched what it described as a "large-scale" retaliatory attack, targeting numerous Israeli positions. The attack was anticipated soon following Israel's assassination of top Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr, on July 30, and, one…

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Anadolu)