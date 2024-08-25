Deadly Airstrikes – New Massacres in Central Gaza, One Israeli Soldier Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least eight Palestinians were killed and several others were injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes on various locations across the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning.

Three Palestinians were killed, and several others were wounded when Israeli forces opened fire, targeting civilians, near the Al-Anan Stadium in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

In another incident, three people were killed, and several others were injured when Israeli forces bombed an apartment belonging to the al-Saloul family, located near the Aman Mosque at the Al-Oyoun Junction, north of Gaza City.

Additionally, a child succumbed to critical injuries sustained ten days ago in an airstrike that targeted a group of Palestinians in the Batn al-Sameen area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Rescue and civil defense teams also recovered the body of a martyr from the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.

One Soldier Killed

Meanwhile, the Israeli army reported the death of a soldier during battles in the Gaza Strip, along with another soldier who sustained serious injuries.

This brings the official number of Israeli soldiers killed since the war began to 700, including 337 who died in ground combat in Gaza, according to Israeli military data.

The number of wounded soldiers has reached 4,377, with 651 of them in critical condition.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 71 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip today, in light of forced evacuation orders issued by the occupation for Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG… pic.twitter.com/UgJewCYskR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 24, 2024

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, has repeatedly stated that the estimates provided by the Israeli army are “unreal,” and that the numbers of casualties are much higher.

According to a report published by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth earlier this month, at least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed and injured since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

“The army is suffering from a shortage of at least 10,000 soldiers killed or wounded during the long months of fighting in the Gaza Strip,” the daily said.

Ongoing Genocide

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,334 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,356 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)