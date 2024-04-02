GAZA LIVE BLOG: Outrage over Killing of Aid Workers | Iran Holds Meeting over Israeli Strike | Russia Summons UNSC Session – Day 179

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The deliberate killing of seven foreign aid workers by an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah sparked outrage around the world with the Australian prime minister summoning the Israeli ambassador. Israeli forces continued to target several areas across Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinian civilians. Russia summoned a United Nations Security Council meeting over the Israeli strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,845 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,392 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, April 2, 11:45 am (GMT+2)

SPANISH PM: Israel must clarify the circumstances of the attack on a relief team.

MARTIN GRIFFITHS: Angry over the killing of aid workers in Gaza. Despite talk of a ceasefire, war steals the best from us and the actions of those behind it cannot be defended.

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH OFFICIAL: Israel took the decision to bomb a convoy of aid workers. More than 170 aid workers were killed in Gaza and the targeting must stop.

JOSEP BORRELL: We condemn the killing of World Kitchen employees in an Israeli raid and urge an investigation.

ISRAEL HAYOM: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese summoned the Israeli ambassador following the killing of an Australian aid worker in Gaza in an Israeli air strike targeting the World Central Kitchen team.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers at the Al-Malikiyah site and achieved a direct hit.

Tuesday, April 2, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AUSTRALIAN PM: We are in contact with the Israeli government and the Israeli ambassador seeking “accountability.”

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE: London calls for respect for international law and the protection of civilians in Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Abu Al-Ajen area, east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

MSF: Doctors Without Borders said that it was astonished by the devastation that befell the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which the Israeli army stormed and completely destroyed, west of Gaza City.

Tuesday, April 2, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

WHITE HOUSE: The White House expressed its deep sadness over the killing of a number of foreign volunteers for the World Central Kitchen relief organization in an Israeli raid in the Gaza Strip, calling on Israel to quickly conduct an investigation to uncover the circumstances of what happened.

NETANYAHU SPOKESMAN (to Yedioth Ahronoth): The majority of Israelis do not support reaching a deal for the return of the abductees at any cost. Entering Rafah is a matter of time.

CYPRIOT FM: Our condolences to the families and friends of the World Central Kitchen workers who tragically lost their lives in Gaza. Humanitarian aid workers must be respected and protected and we call for a swift and decisive investigation.

Tuesday, April 2, 08:30 am (GMT+2)

WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN:

We are shocked by the confirmation that seven members of our team were killed in an Israeli military raid in Gaza. We were bombed as we left a warehouse in Deir al-Balah, despite coordinated action with the IDF. The attack is not only on our own organization but on humanitarian organizations. The seven dead are from Australia, Poland and Britain and have dual citizenship from America, Canada and Palestine. We will temporarily and immediately cease our operations in the region and will make decisions about the future of our business soon.

Tuesday, April 2, 06:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Iran’s National Security Council held a meeting last night on the attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.

REUTERS: Australian Prime Minister said that his country expects full accountability for the killing of aid workers in Gaza.

UNSC: UN Security Council will hold an urgent session at the request of Russia on the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.

