Continued Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza – Scores of Palestinians Killed, Injured

The Israeli army carried on its attacks against Palestinian residential homes, refugee camps, and vehicles on the 332nd day of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, claiming scores of Palestinian lives and injuring others.

The attacks touched different areas in the center and south of the besieged Gaza Strip, namely the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, Sabra, Tel Al-Hawa and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods, Al-Jalaa Street and Abasan Al-Kabira as well as Rafah city, in the south of Gaza.

Four Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a residential house in the Bureij camp, in central Gaza, WAFA reported, citing local sources.

Israeli warplanes conducted a raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp concurring with heavy and sporadic gunfire north of the camp by the Israeli occupation vehicles.

A group of Palestinians was targeted with a reconnaissance missile by Israel’s occupation army on Salah al-Din Street, claiming the life of a Palestinian and injuring many others who were later transferred to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

'Homes Have Souls' – Reading a Poem to the Destroyed Baroud Home in Gaza The Baroud home in the Qarara area, east of Khan Yunis, has suffered severe damage throughout the Israeli war on Gaza. However, somehow, it remained standing. Not anymore.

South of Gaza City, a residential home near the Al-Istijaba Mosque, belonging to the Saqallah family in the Sabra neighborhood, was shelled by Israeli warplanes.

Residential buildings were also blown up by the Israeli army near the university college in the Ral Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City while Israel’s artillery targeted several residential houses south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

The Israeli warplanes killed two Palestinians and injured others when its warplanes targeted the apartment of the al-Araj family on Abdul Aal intersection on Al-Jalaa Street, north of Gaza City, who were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in the city.

The occupation army also killed three Palestinians when it shelled a vehicle standing by the Al-Remal Clinic, west of Gaza City, WAFA reported.

In the south of the besieged Strip, Israeli occupation warplanes hit the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, as its artillery shelled the northern parts of Rafah city.

Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a civilian car in the vicinity of Al-Rimal Clinic, west of Gaza City.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,738 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(WAFA, PC)