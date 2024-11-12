Corruption Trial – State Attorney Opposes Netanyahu’s Request to Delay Testimony

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s State Attorney has opposed a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay his testimony in his corruption trial, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The prime minister asked the court on Monday to postpone his testimony by approximately 80 days, citing his current focus on the war on Gaza and Lebanon.

However, the State Attorney’s Office conveyed to the Jerusalem District Court that it opposes Netanyahu’s postponement request. It argued that the court had already given him sufficient time to prepare for the testimony.

As noted by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the court is set to review Netanyahu’s request and make a decision on Wednesday.

Netanyahu is scheduled to testify in court on Dec. 2. Netanyahu’s corruption trial began on May 24, 2020.

Under Israeli law, Netanyahu is not required to step down from his position during the trial unless he is convicted by the Supreme Court, which could take several months to reach a final decision.

Israeli PM Netanyahu's legal team files a request for delay of his testimony by two and a half months in his ongoing corruption trial pic.twitter.com/lQEQePlWOS — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 11, 2024

Netanyahu’s Trial

The charges against Netanyahu are unprecedented for a sitting Israeli prime minister and involve allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

The trial includes three main cases, often referred to by their police file numbers: Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000. Each case alleges that Netanyahu used his power to secure personal and political gains in exchange for benefits to influential business figures.

The first, Case 1000, alleges that Netanyahu received lavish gifts, including cigars, champagne, and jewelry, from wealthy benefactors such as Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer.

Prosecutors argue that these gifts, valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, were not simply tokens of friendship but came with the expectation of political favors in return.

Case 2000 centers on Netanyahu’s dealings with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, one of Israel’s major newspapers.

Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate favorable coverage in exchange for restricting the circulation of Israel Hayom, a rival paper known for its supportive stance toward him.

The most serious allegations arise in Case 4000, often called the Bezeq-Walla affair.

In this case, Netanyahu, who at the time also held the role of communications minister, is accused of providing substantial regulatory benefits to Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecommunications company.

(PC, Anadolu)