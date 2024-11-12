Israeli Defense Minister Hints at Possible Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We have the opportunity to achieve our most important goal – to thwart and eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel.” – Israel Katz.

Israel’s new defense minister has hinted at a possible military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities and also stressed that there would be “no ceasefire” agreement in Lebanon.

“Iran is more exposed than ever to strikes on its nuclear facilities. We have the opportunity to achieve our most important goal – to thwart and eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel,” Israel Katz said on X following his first meeting with the military’s General Staff Forum, led by Herzi Halevi, the Chief of Staff, on Monday.

Iranian officials have vowed to retaliate against Israel’s October 26 attack on military sites across the country, which resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, according to an official statement.

‘No Ceasefire’ in Lebanon

He also affirmed in a subsequent meeting with the General Defense Forum that there would be “no ceasefire” in Lebanon.

“In Lebanon there will be no ceasefire and there will be no respite. We will continue to hit Hezbollah with full force until the goals of the war are achieved,” Katz said.

He said Israel “will not agree to any arrangement that does not guarantee Israel’s right to enforce and prevent terrorism on its own” as well as “meeting the goals of the war in Lebanon. This, the defense minister added, meant “disarming Hezbollah and withdrawing them beyond the Litani River and returning the residents of the north safely to their homes.”

Katz also claimed that its operation in Lebanon including the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was “a picture of victory.”

Contradictory Remarks

His remarks contradicted claims by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in a press conference earlier in the day, where he said progress had been made in ceasefire negotiations in Lebanon, reported the Anadolu news agency.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Over 3,200 Killed

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

The death toll in Lebanon has risen to 3,240 dead and 14,134 injured, according to official figures from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

