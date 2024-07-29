‘Crime against Humanity’ – Israeli Army Blows Up Water Reservoir amid Water Crisis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The reservoir, located in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, was destroyed using explosive devices.

The Israeli army demolished a drinking water reservoir in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Monday.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the 401st Brigade of the Armored Corps carried out the demolition of the central reservoir last week, following orders from the brigade commanders.

According to Haaretz, a soldier shared a video of the explosion on social media, with the caption “The destruction of Tel Sultan’s water reservoir in honor of Shabbat.”

The army is reportedly investigating a potential breach of international law concerning the destruction of the drinking water reservoir in Rafah.

Haaretz mentioned that after the initial inquiry, a decision will be made on whether to proceed with an investigation by the investigating military police.

The reservoir, located in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, was destroyed using explosive devices.

Most of this neighborhood had not been evacuated by the Israeli army, the report added. The neighborhood, situated in northwest Rafah, is close to areas designated by the army as safe for civilians.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the incident, but military sources confirmed the details, according to the report.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza in October, “a number of video clips involving Israeli troops have been made public that have sparked outrage around the world,” Haaretz reported, noting that “the posts have been seen as examples of soldiers’ blatant disregard for the distress of Gaza’s civilian population.”

The municipality of Rafah condemned on Monday the Israeli army’s bombing of a drinking water reservoir in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood as a grave violation of humanitarian law.

“The Israeli soldiers’ detonation of the main water reservoir in Tal Al-Sultan is a crime against humanity and perpetuates a policy of collective punishment,” Ahmed Soufi, the Mayor of Rafah, said in a statement.

The incident has worsened the severe water crisis in the area.

“The destruction of the water reservoir will exacerbate the crisis in the city, and we urge involved international entities to intervene and halt the Israeli occupation’s crimes,” the mayor said.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,363 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,923 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)