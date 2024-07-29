Hezbollah Unfazed – Resistance Roundup – Day 297

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite Israeli threats, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah continued to target Israeli military locations, installations, bunkers and intelligence sites using various types of weapons.

Some of the Israeli sites targeted by Hezbollah today include Al-Baghdadi site, Al-Rahib, Malikiya, Karantina, Al-Abed, Hadab Yarin and others.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that the continued attacks are carried out “in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and .. their brave and honorable resistance.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted enemy command rooms on the Netzarim axis with 114 mm short-range Rajoom rockets. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded enemy forces penetrating the vicinity of Al-Zalal Mosque, east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells. “WATCH: A message to our brothers in the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: ‘These are Gallant’s armored vehicles leaving Rafah, and we are certain that you will complete the mission.’ “WATCH: Sniping a Zionist soldier on the axis of incursion in the Bani Suheila area east of the city of Khan Younis.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters sniped a Zionist soldier in the axis of advance in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis. “We bombarded a gathering of Israeli enemy vehicles and soldiers infiltrating northeast of Khan Younis with a barrage of 60mm mortar shells. “We bombarded the Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the area around Al-Zalal Mosque east of Khan Younis with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombarded the command center of the Israeli enemy forces infiltrating the Al-Zana area east of Khan Younis with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombarded Zionist enemy gatherings on the Tal Al-Hawa axis of advance southwest of Gaza City with a barrage of mortar shells. “Our fighters sniped a Zionist soldier on the Tal Al-Hawa axis of advance southwest of Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Monday, 29-07-2024, as follows: “1- Targeting the Al-Baghdadi site with dozens of Katyusha rockets, in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Shaqra. “2- Targeting a position of enemy soldiers in the Al-Rahib site with guided missiles, as a response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Shaqra. “3- At 15:20, targeting a technical espionage system that was recently installed at the Malikiyah site with appropriate weapons and hitting it directly.

“4- At 16:10, targeting the new technical equipment that was recently installed on Karantina Hill with appropriate weapons and directly hitting it, leading to its destruction. “5- At 16:30, after monitoring and following up on the Israeli enemy forces at the Rahib site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance ambushed a Merkava tank. When it reached the fighters’ range of fire, they targeted it with a guided missile and hit it directly. “6- At 17:30, targeting the Al-Abad site, its bunkers, and its spy equipment with appropriate weapons and hitting them directly, which led to the destruction of the targeted equipment, as part of a response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Shaqra. “7- At 17:53, targeting the espionage equipment at the Hadab Yarin site with appropriate weapons and directly hitting it, leading to its destruction, as part of a response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Shaqra. “8- At 18:30, targeting a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Rahib site with rocket weapons and directly hitting it, as part of a response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Shaqra.”

