‘Cruel Genocidal Act’ – Non-Aligned Movement Condemns Israel’s War on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Leaders of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries have condemned Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip and called for an immediate ceasefire, during the annual summit of the 120-member bloc.

“We demand an immediate end to this unjust war against Palestinians and implementation of the two-state solution,” the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahmat, reportedly told the meeting of heads of state in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

The summit, which began on January 15, runs until January 20.

Cuba’s vice president, Salvador Valdes Mesa, said that “Since October 7, we have witnessed one of the cruelest genocidal acts ever to be recorded by history.”

“How can the Western countries, who claim to be so civilized, justify the murder of women and children in Gaza, the indiscriminate bombings of hospitals and schools and deprivation of access to safe water and food?” he reportedly questioned, in his speech on Friday.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,927 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,388 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

‘Unprecedented Onslaught’

At the start of the conference on Monday, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, expressed hope that the conference be one “in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

“I believe it will be that, whether we declare it this way or that because the onslaught and aggression that we are facing for 100 days is unprecedented.”

“And I know that the movement that supported Palestine from the beginning will continue to support Palestine until we put an end to this tragedy and accomplish the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” Mansour added.

He said three objectives need to be met, which include an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian assistance in Gaza, and “fighting against the crime against humanity of mass displacement of our people outside of Gaza, (thereby) creating a second Nakba.”

The Iranian representative at the summit said the “important issue of the day” is “the daily massacre of children and women in Gaza.”

“The only issue we should focus on is that,” he continued, “and we are ready to fully cooperate.”

Inadequacy of the United Nations

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in his speech criticized the United Nations, saying “this conflict (in Gaza) has again illustrated the inadequacy of the United Nations, in particular the UN Security Council, in maintaining international peace and security.”

Ramaphosa reiterated that South Africa “calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza.”

Ramaphosa said that as “a consequence of the ever-worsening situation”, South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice to issue provisional measures “ordering Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza.”

For his part, Mansour expressed support for the “historic position of South Africa in going to the ICJ”

“We will be waiting for the ruling, and we will study it… and decide collectively the steps we have to take after that decision,” the Palestinian ambassador said.

‘Era of Impunity has Ended’

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune reportedly urged Israel to be held accountable for crimes against Palestinians, saying the”era of impunity and lack of accountability has ended.”

Tebboune made the comments in a speech that was delivered by Algerian Premier Nadir Larbaoui on his behalf, according to Algeria’s official news agency.

Referring to the onslaught on Gaza as “an Israeli genocidal war”, he called for intensified collective efforts to advocate for the Palestinian cause, reports the Anadolu news agency.

Turkiye’s Vice-President, Cevdet Yilmaz, told the summit that “in the six decades that passed, the world has witnessed many atrocities and violent conflicts.”

“Yet, the devastation inflicted on Palestinians since 7 October by the indiscriminate attacks of Israel in Gaza has been unprecedented in many aspects,” he added.

He also reportedly criticized the UN Security Council saying it has been “paralyzed due to its inherent flaws.”

Palestine on the Agenda

Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s UN ambassador, reportedly said that “The Palestinian issue is a standalone item on the agenda; there is a ministerial committee that will sit, and a declaration will be negotiated by member states.”

The summit is being held under the theme “Deepening cooperation for shared global influence.”

Congratulations President Museveni upon your new assignment as Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)

The NAM is a forum of 120 countries, currently headed by Uganda, that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. It was founded with the view to advancing interests of developing countries in the context of Cold War confrontation.

After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide, according to its website.



Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliye, the outgoing chairperson, handed over leadership to Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni at the start of the summit.

Museveni will chair the organization until 2027.

(PC, Anadolu)