‘Cut Off Supplies, Gazans Deserve Death’ – Israeli Politician

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli politician, Tali Gottlieb, has said that food, water, and fuel must be cut off from the Gaza Strip to “subdue the enemy.”

Gottlieb questioned the “introduction of food, introduction of water, introduction of fuel for the people of Gaza,” saying “How can I subdue the enemy, as long as I provide them with living conditions…with everything they need?”

She said providing them with these essentials will “give them the strength to fight us.”

“And (as long as) they have the fuel to fight us, I will fight against this enemy. I will stand against this matter,” she added.

Israeli politician, Tali Gottlieb, has said that food, water, and fuel must be cut off from the Gaza Strip to “subdue the enemy.” “And (as long as) they have the fuel to fight us, I will fight against this enemy. I will stand against this matter.” pic.twitter.com/F1ruGXnqCL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2023

The Knesset (Israeli parliament) member also said that she “does not accept a reduction in the pace of aerial bombardment in southern Gaza. Why? Because we pity the people of Gaza who refuse to leave their homes?”

She said those who refuse to leave their homes “deserve death.”

Gottlieb also criticized what she felt is a “decrease in the pace of aerial bombardment,” saying “I do not accept” it.

“There is no need for wide-scale ground operations. And with all due respect, you see in the last three weeks… a decrease in the pace of aerial bombardment.”

‘We Should’ve Killed 150,000 on First Day’

Her words echo that of Israeli journalist, Boaz Golan, who said Israel should have killed 150,000 on the first day of its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

“Demolish them, finish them off, destroy. We must go crazy for once,” Golan urged in an interview on the Israeli Channel 14.

Israeli journalist, Boaz Golan, has said Israel should have killed 150,000 on the first day of its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. https://t.co/YAjQ1LdZ7l pic.twitter.com/B9PJ9G173I — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2023

“I said this a month ago, and two and three months ago. We should have killed 150,000 on the first day to end the story,” he said.

Golan added, “Today, there are those who speak of this. Now they realize this should have been done, but it’s too late.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,320 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,603 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)