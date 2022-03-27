Daring Palestinian Attack in Al-Khdira during Arab-Israeli-US Summit in Naqab

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Israeli police officers were killed and four others wounded in an attack in the city of Al-Khdira (Hadera), Israeli and Arab media reported.

The two attackers, Palestinians with Israeli citizenship, were killed by undercover Israeli officers, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Sunday.

The latest attack came only days following a stabbing and a car ramming in Bir al-Saba (Be’er Sheva) in the Naqab.

A group of Jewish settlers on Thursday set fire on part of a mosque in the village of Zeita Jamma’in, south of Nablus, according to local sources. Read more on https://t.co/kfeP04NoBb pic.twitter.com/6kZvkvYxKJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 27, 2022

The escalation, which also came days before the holy month of Ramadan, has been widely expected as a response to increasingIsraeli violence, home demolition and arrests throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, including Palestinian East Jerusalem.

Israeli Channel 13 said the Hadera attack “impacted the Israelis sense of security, as an attack of this nature has not taken place in years.”

A human rights organization decried on Thurday Israel’s policy of placing Palestinian children under house arrest, Anadolu News Agency reported. Read more on The Palestine Chronicle https://t.co/lEPVmuXKEm pic.twitter.com/wVemryereN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2022

Israeli media also reported that Arab foreign ministers, who are currently meeting in the Naqab have condemned the Palestinian attack, the Lebanese pan-Arab channel Al-Mayadeen reported.

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is to promote a bill that would revoke the citizenship of Arabs in Israel involved in resistance acts, Israel Hayom reported on Friday. Read full story now on https://t.co/EiKS9Iykq3 pic.twitter.com/j0V0aB4ZZN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 27, 2022

Foreign Ministers from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain are holding a summit in Israel along with Israel’s foreign minister and the US foreign secretary Antony Blinkin. They are expected to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, among other regional and international issues.

The Palestinian leadership along with all Palestinian political parties have conmdened the more emboldened Arab normalization with Israel at the expense of the Paelstinians, some branding the Naqab summit as “the meeting of shame.”

It is unclear whether the Hadera attack is directly linked to the summit, but it certainly reflects growing frustration among Palestinians who feel more betrayed by their Arab neighbors than ever before.

(The Palestine Chronicle)