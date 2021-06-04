145 Democrats Urge Release of $75m in US Aid to Gaza

Some 145 Democratic members of Congress are urging a key Republican senator to release the hold on $75 million in Palestinian aid.

The lawmakers, led by Congressman Jamie Raskin, wrote to Senator James Risch “to respectfully request that you release your hold on tens of millions of dollars in appropriated humanitarian aid that is so desperately needed to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians rebuilding their lives in the wake of the fighting between Hamas and Israel earlier this month.”

NEW: I led 140+ @HouseDemocrats in urging Sen. Jim Risch to stop blocking millions in humanitarian aid for Palestinians. This aid was passed in FY20 & signed by the former President. As the ceasefire takes hold, we must help relieve the suffering of countless civilians. pic.twitter.com/Dz2XlS0j69 — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) June 2, 2021

“Gaza is experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe. Buildings lie in rubble. Access to clean water and electricity is sporadic or nonexistent. Food insecurity is spreading. COVID-19 is running rampant and thousands of people have been displaced and rendered homeless. The magnitude of the crisis is staggering,” they wrote.

Senator Risch is reportedly behind a hold on the $75 million in congressionally approved aid President Joe Biden wants to send to NGOs administering humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

#US imposes conditions on #Gaza aid (which is a few millions) but offers #Israel billions in unconditional military aid which kills children+women #Gaza & destroys infrastructure & causes #cancer to spread even more. Both sides & a fair world? Think again. #FreePalestine https://t.co/vmdman34zl — Omar Ghraieb🇵🇸 (@Omar_Gaza) June 3, 2021

The request comes after Israel’s latest round of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last month.

They added that the assistance would be provided in full accordance with US law and administered and overseen by the US government and by vetted partners on the ground.

Signatories to the letter include Democrat lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive representatives including Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Two million Palestinians living in #Gaza are again expected to recover and rebuild their lives and homes from bombed-out rubble. The 14-year blockade means most people can’t leave the strip. Help us reach them with the necessary humanitarian aid herehttps://t.co/2acQdIeSxL pic.twitter.com/DcPlKb6Ew7 — Oxfam International (@Oxfam) June 1, 2021

“We are pleased to support Representative Raskin’s effort and appreciate each of the 145 members who signed the letter. Senator Risch should immediately release his hold on this aid,” said Hadar Susskind, president and CEO of Americans for Peace Now.

At least 255 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave.

