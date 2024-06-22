Deadly Bombings and Rising Famine – Over 40 Killed in Horrific Massacres in Gaza City

By Palestine Chroncle Staff

More than 40 Palestinians have been killed and scores wounded in two massacres targeting the Shati (Beach) Refugee Camp and the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, while famine continues to affect children in the northern part of the Strip.

The Civil Defense in Gaza reported that at least 19 Palestinians died in a bombing that targeted a residential house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, and several others were injured.

In the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City, 24 Palestinians were killed and more were injured in air raids on homes.

Most of the victims were children and women, according to Civil Defense crews in Gaza Governorate.

Mahmoud Basal, Civil Defense spokesman in Gaza, told Al-Jazeera that the bombing of the Beach Camp caused extensive destruction, reducing buildings to ashes.

The scale of the devastation has made it difficult for civil defense crews to search for survivors or recover the dead in the densely populated area.

Ongoing Genocide

In response, the Palestinian movement Hamas condemned the attacks on civilians in the Beach Camp and Al-Tuffah neighborhood, as well as on displaced persons’ tents in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

They described these acts as ongoing genocide and a blatant disregard for international laws that protect civilians.

Hamas declared that the Israeli occupation and its leaders would be held accountable for their actions against the Palestinian people and called for stronger international intervention to stop these violations.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that Israeli forces had carried out three massacres in the past 24 hours, resulting in 101 deaths and 169 injuries.

Escalating Famine

In the northern Gaza Strip, famine is escalating. Hossam Abu Safia, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, announced that four children had died from malnutrition within a week.

Over the past two weeks, more than 250 children have shown signs of malnutrition, indicating a severe health crisis that could spread to adults. He also noted that recent premature births were due to maternal malnutrition.

The health crisis is compounded by Israeli restrictions, leading to a severe scarcity of food, water, and medical supplies. Mahmoud Hammad, Director General of Health in Gaza Governorate, told Al Jazeera that the only oxygen station in Gaza had ceased operations due to a lack of fuel, threatening the lives of many hospital patients and the viability of health facilities.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,551 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,911 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)