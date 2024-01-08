Death Toll Rises as Israel Continues to Bomb Civilian Targets in Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, have been killed and others wounded as the ongoing Israeli genocide campaign on the Gaza Strip enters its 94th day.

During the last 24 hours, at least 73 citizens were killed while 99 others were wounded in a barrage of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

At least 18 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed while dozens were wounded following an Israeli airstrike targeting multiple homes in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli air force further carried out fierce airstrikes at al-Maghazi camp and the town of al-Zawaideh, also in central Gaza.

Israeli military air forces targeted several homes east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, leading to the tragic death of two citizens and the wounding of several others.

Israeli fighter jets targeted the vicinity of the Al-Farra Tower. Another Israeli airstrike targeted the Al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Yunis, resulting in the killing of at least eight citizens.

Moreover, an Israeli drone also randomly opened fire in the courtyard of the Gaza European Hospital, southeast of Khan Yunis, while the Israeli military aircraft targeted the buildings of the Colleges of Science and Technology, located south of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA further reported that Israeli occupation forces detained five siblings from the Astal family in Kamal Nasser School in Khan Yunis after their mother was killed by a bullet from an Israeli sniper.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)