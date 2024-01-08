‘Israel is Terrorizing Patients’: Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Targeted with Drones

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army is targeting the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip with drones, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation is terrorizing the patients and medical staff at the facility by attacking it with drones,” the ministry said in a statement, adding:

“The Israeli drones intensively fire towards the buildings and areas of the hospital, targeting anyone in motion.”

The statement also said that the wounded and patients are currently trying to flee the hospital under the fire of the drones.

The ministry condemned Israel’s action saying that the Israeli army’s attempt to take the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital out of service constitutes a death sentence for thousands of wounded and patients inside.

Inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah after a large portion of the doctors evacuated due to their fear for their lives, while a small portion of them remained with a number of wounded and some displaced people

Doctors Without Borders, a non-governmental medical charity, announced late Saturday its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Aqsa Hospital, amid increasing Israeli army attacks.

Since the beginning of its aggression on Gaza, Israel has systematically targeted hospitals and medical centers in the besieged Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)