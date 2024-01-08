‘Israel is Terrorizing Patients’: Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Targeted with Drones

January 8, 2024 Blog, News
Palestinians mourn their beloved ones outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in central Gaza. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli army is targeting the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip with drones, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation is terrorizing the patients and medical staff at the facility by attacking it with drones,” the ministry said in a statement, adding:

“The Israeli drones intensively fire towards the buildings and areas of the hospital, targeting anyone in motion.”

The statement also said that the wounded and patients are currently trying to flee the hospital under the fire of the drones.

Death Toll Rises as Israel Continues to Bomb Civilian Targets in Gaza

The ministry condemned Israel’s action saying that the Israeli army’s attempt to take the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital out of service constitutes a death sentence for thousands of wounded and patients inside.

Doctors Without Borders, a non-governmental medical charity, announced late Saturday its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Aqsa Hospital, amid increasing Israeli army attacks.

Since the beginning of its aggression on Gaza, Israel has systematically targeted hospitals and medical centers in the besieged Strip. 

GAZA LIVE BLOG: Many Killed in Deir Al-Balah, Maghazi | Blinken in Middle East | Fierce Fighting in Khan Yunis – DAY 94

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health,  22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. 

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*