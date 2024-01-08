GAZA LIVE BLOG: Many Killed in Deir Al-Balah, Maghazi | Blinken in Middle East | Fierce Fighting in Khan Yunis – DAY 94

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 73 Palestinians were killed and 99 others wounded, including many children, in the last 24 hours throughout the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health reported. Most of the casualties were reported in Deir Al-Balah, Maghazi and Khan Yunis. Palestinian Resistance continues to push back Israeli military advancements on several fronts in Gaza, including the northern regions of the Strip. Blinken continues to tour the Middle East without a clear agenda, while a growingly divided Israeli government speaks of lofty goals for the Gaza war, none of which have been achieved. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, January 8, 2:15 pm

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes in Khan Yunis.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 23,084 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,926 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

HEZBOLLAH: Lebanese Hezbollah announced the killing of field commander Wissam Tawil as a result of an Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip have lost their capacity to accommodate the wounded in all departments, including intensive care.

ISRAELI ARMY: 19 soldiers were injured during the last 24 hours in the ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bombing targeted sites in the northern Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian resistance is still clashing with the Israeli occupation forces, despite the latter’s claim that it has undermined the military capabilities of the Hamas movement there.

AL-JAZEERA: The number of Palestinians killed from the ongoing Israeli bombing of Khan Yunis (south of the Gaza Strip) has risen to 30, including 8 children, since dawn today.

Monday, January 8, 1:00 pm

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli air strike surrounding the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and achieved direct hits.

BRITISH MARITIME AUTHORITY: Two boats approached a commercial ship on the coast of Yemen.

IRANIAN AMBASSADOR TO SYRIA: Ten days ago, we received an American message via a Gulf country offering a settlement regarding the entire region. Our response to the American offer was that Tehran’s allies have the right to decide their fate and the fate of their people.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: Israel Defense Minister Gallant confirmed that the Israeli army has moved into the third phase of the war in the northern Gaza Strip.

Monday, January 8, 12:00 pm

BEN-GVIR: The War Council is not authorized to announce the transition to a phase of limited operations in the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it had bombed Hezbollah military sites and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a car west of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the American Rmelan base in northeastern Syria with a drone.

UN COORDINATOR FOR FAMINE PREVENTION: The risk of famine in Gaza increases every day and time is running out. We urgently need a ceasefire in Gaza on humanitarian grounds.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted the home of the Zuraid family in Camp No. 1 in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone bombed a car in the town of Khirbet Selm in southern Lebanon.

Monday, January 8, 11:00 am

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: An anti-tank missile exploded in Kiryat Shmona, near the Lebanese border.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent clashes are taking place between the Resistance and the occupation south of Khan Yunis.

WALLA: the Israeli War Council “will meet tonight in Jerusalem” ahead of the arrival of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

AL-JAZEERA: Eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted homes in the Al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

IRANIAN FM: The war in the region will expand if the Zionist crimes in Gaza are not stopped.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE (to Al-Jazeera): The reality of civil defense in the Gaza Strip is very difficult, and our system has collapsed by 70%.

UNRWA: 1.9 million people have been displaced from the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Monday, January 8, 10:00 am

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli artillery shelling on homes east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

GALLANT: We will not give up on “destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages”.

Monday, January 8, 09:00 am

MINISTRY OF HEALTH IN GAZA: 73 people were killed and 99 wounded in Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

(The Palestine Chronicle)