Defense for Children International Reveals Number of Palestinian Children Killed Since Start of Year

As Palestinian children are gunned down and detained in large number, Defense for Children International said that the international community does very little to hold Israel accountable.

The Israeli occupation army has killed 31 children in the West Bank and six in the Gaza Strip since the start of this year, Ayed Abu Qutaish, Director of the Accountability Program at Defense for Children International said Saturday.

Abu Qutaish told the official Voice of Palestine radio that the Israeli authorities continue to detain 160 children, including 21 held in administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence.

Abu Qutaish noted that the killing and arrest of Palestinian children have escalated in an unprecedented manner.

He added that the international community does not provide protection for Palestinian children and does not hold the occupation accountable for its crimes.

The latest child victim of Israeli gunfire was Mohammad Farid al-Za’areer, 15, who was shot dead on Wednesday near the southern West Bank town of al-Samou.

(WAFA, PC)