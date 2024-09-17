Israel Will Be Punished – Hezbollah Issues Statement on Cyber Attack in Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The group threatened Israel, stating that “this treacherous and criminal enemy will certainly receive its just punishment for this sinful aggression”.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah issued a statement on Tuesday, holding Israel “fully responsible” for the cyber attack in Lebanon, which killed at least nine people and wounded thousands more.

“After examining all the facts, current data and available information about the sinful attack that took place this afternoon, we hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression that also targeted civilians and led to the martyrdom of a number of people and the injury of a large number with various wounds,” the statement read.

Footage of the moment a wireless device exploded for being reportedly hacked by Israel in several areas in #lebanon pic.twitter.com/118eIK4KQg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 17, 2024

Hezbollah reiterated that “our position of victory, support and backing for the valiant Palestinian resistance will remain a source of pride and honor for us in this world and the hereafter.”

In a previous statement, Hezbollah also urged “to be cautious of rumors and false and misleading information spread by some parties, which serve the psychological warfare in favor of the zionist enemy”.

Cyber Attack

Thousands of Lebanese have been wounded and a number of others have been killed in a cyber attack that reached most of Lebanon and parts of Syria on Tuesday.

The Lebanese government has issued a statement, stating that the explosions reported throughout the country are a result of Israeli aggression.

For its part, a former Israeli Shin Bet senior official was quoted as saying that an unprecedented intelligence and security breach impacted hundreds of Hezbollah members.

However, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, over 100 hospitals have participated in the treatment of wounded throughout the country, and the majority of those wounded are civilians, including hundreds who are in critical condition.

Though this is a cyber attack, whose exact nature is fully to be understood, it already feels that it has the impact of weapons of mass destruction.

The number of wounded continues to increase at a very alarming rate, and the entire country of Lebanon is now in a state of medical emergency.

(The Palestine Chronicle)