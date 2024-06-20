‘Difficult Event’ – This is What Happened in the Rafah Shaboura Camp Today – UPDATED

By Palestine Chroncle Staff

UPDATE: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced a second ambush targeting an armored force on Al-Bahar Street south of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that a total victory is still possible, events on the ground continue to prove him wrong.

The vicinity of the Shaboura refugee camp has been a major point of operation for advancing Israeli forces in the Rafah area.

Many Palestinians have been killed in Shaboura since the start of the war, especially in recent weeks. Those who were not killed by Israeli airstrikes were killed in incessant Israeli shelling or by snipers.

Today, however, Shabour has been a stage for a different kind of war, the nature of which is not determined by the Israeli army alone.

According to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, the story began when Qassam fighters targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks, using Yassin-105 shells in Shaboura, south of Rafah.

The first documented attack and possible penetration of Eitan AFV took place in Al Shaboura in Rafah city this morning—source Al Qassam's telegram channel.

Awaiting the video. pic.twitter.com/MMt1sQCAnv — Hamzé Attar (@hamzattar) June 20, 2024

Failing to receive immediate rescue from Israeli forces throughout the area, some Israeli soldiers from the targeted tanks tried to hide inside the hallways of the refugee camp itself. The move proved fatal, according to Al-Qassam, which has proved its superiority in close combat and street fighting.

According to Al-Qassam, several soldiers were killed from distance zero.

“Continuing the complex ambush prepared in advance for the enemy’s soldiers and vehicles in the Shaboura camp, Al-Qassam fighters once again targeted two zionist vehicles of the Eitan type with Al-Yassin 105 shells.” Al-Qassam said in a statement.

“Our fighters observed the landing of helicopters to evacuate the dead and wounded soldiers in the ambush, where four zionist vehicles were targeted and several soldiers were eliminated at point-blank range,” it added.

That was not the end of Al-Qassam’s operation in the Rafah area today, as the group also said that it targeted Israeli forces in the Rafah’s Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood with mortars.

The group also released footage documenting its Tel Al-Sultan operation.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Palestine, was also active in the Shaboura camp.

According to the group, it has destroyed two separate tanks, one through a direct hit and another using a high explosive device.

The group also reported that it is still clashing with the Israeli military in the center of Rafah.

For its part, Israeli media, cited in Al-Jazeera, reported on a “difficult event” in the Shaboura camp.

Elsewhere in Gaza, Al-Quds Brigades said that it had shelled a gathering of soldiers east of the Zaytoun neighborhood. Additionally, the group also reported that it had shelled the commandant control rooms inside the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City.

🔽🔴Al-Qassam Brigades Qassam Mujahideen were able to detonate a booby-trapped house inside which a Zionist force was holed up in the Shaboura camp in the city of Rafah, leaving members of the force dead and wounded. Immediately upon the arrival of the rescue force, our… pic.twitter.com/xxIbM5ujBv — Rula Alqawasmi (@Alqawasmi_Rula) June 10, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,431 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,653 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)