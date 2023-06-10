‘Dignity and Justice’ for Palestinians before Normalization, Saudi FM Says

Saudi Arabia, a Middle East powerhouse and home to Islam’s two holiest shrines, has resisted heavy US pressure to end generations-old non-recognition of Israel, as have Gulf Arab neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said on Thursday that Palestinian statehood goals should be addressed first, before normalization with Israel, the Middle East Monitor reported.

During a press conference in Riyadh with United State Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Prince Faisal said, “We believe that normalization is in the interest of the region, that it would bring significant benefits to all, following a meeting of the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group. But without finding a pathway to peace for the Palestinian people, without addressing that challenge, any normalization will have limited benefits.”

“Therefore, I think we should continue to focus on finding a pathway toward a two-state solution, on finding a pathway toward giving the Palestinians dignity and justice. I think the US has a similar view that it’s important to continue those efforts,” he added.

Saudi Arabia, a Middle East powerhouse and home to Islam’s two holiest shrines, has resisted heavy US pressure to end generations-old non-recognition of Israel, as have Gulf Arab neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia went the other way in April in restoring ties with Iran, its key regional rival and Israel’s arch-enemy, in a Chinese-brokered deal.

(PC, MEMO)