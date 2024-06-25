Racial Violence – Texas Woman Tried to Drown Palestinian-American Child

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An American woman was charged with attempted capital murder after she tried to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian-American Muslim girl in an apartment complex pool in Texas.

The police stated on Monday that the incident was motivated by bias, with the suspect making racially motivated statements, Reuters news agency reported.

The incident, which occurred in May, gained media attention on Monday after the Council on American Islamic Relations offered support to the victims and issued a press statement identifying them by religion and ancestry.

“The Euless Police Department believes the crime was committed because of bias or prejudice and that is part of the case as it has been filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office,” police said in a statement on Monday. The district attorney’s office announced it was reviewing the case.

The Incident

According to a police report, the incident took place at an apartment complex swimming pool in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Euless.

The suspect argued with the mother of the 3-year-old girl, who was at the pool with her 6-year-old son, and asked where they were from.

The suspect, identified by police as 42-year-old Elizabeth Wolf, attempted to drown the 3-year-old and tried to grab the 6-year-old boy.

The mother was reportedly able to pull her daughter from the water, and local medics responded to the scene, treating the children.

The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder.

Rising Islamophobia

Human rights advocates have reported a rise in Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian bias in the US since the latest conflict in the Middle East, according to Reuters.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he was “deeply disturbed” by reports of the incident.

This is not the first anti-Palestinian attack in the US.

Last October, a 6-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Illinois. The police said he was targeted because he was Palestinian-American.

In November, three students of Palestinian descent were shot in Vermont in a hate-motivated crime.

Last February, a Palestinian-American man was stabbed in Texas and the police confirmed the incident was a hate crime.

(The Palestine Chronicle)