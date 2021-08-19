Egypt Invites Israeli PM for Official Visit to Cairo

August 19, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel (L) with Israeli Primine Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo: via Israeli PM Twitter Page)

Head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel yesterday invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to carry out an official visit to Cairo, media reports said.

In a meeting with Bennett, Kamel discussed the Egyptian efforts to advance the peace process and the procedures to maintain calm in all the Palestinian lands, an official Egyptian statement said, in addition to the latest developments in the relationship between Israel and Egypt.

Kamel also met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit.

According to the statement, Kamel’s visit comes within the framework of the Egyptian efforts to boost the peace process backed by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

During the visit, Kamel invited Bennett for an official visit to Cairo in the next few weeks, a statement issued by Bennett’s office said, noting that the invitation was conveyed by Kamel on behalf of Al-Sisi.

“The invitation from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was conveyed by Egypt’s intelligence minister during a meeting with Bennett in Jerusalem,” the statement said.

The last official Israeli prime ministerial visit to Cairo took place in 2011, when Benjamin Netanyahu met with late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

There have been reports that Netanyahu secretly met with Al-Sisi in 2018.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.