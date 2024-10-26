‘Evacuate Immediately’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 386

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah is now in charge of the course of the fighting, making it difficult for Israel to achieve any tactical, let alone strategic victories in Lebanon.

The Israeli army death toll in Lebanon continues to rise. Earlier this evening, Israeli media, citing army sources, said that seven of its soldiers were killed in battles with Hezbollah in South Lebanon.

Media reports also said that 21 soldiers were wounded, some of them seriously.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army said that 61 of its soldiers had been wounded in South Lebanon battles over the course of 24 hours.

The above numbers suggest that Hezbollah is now in charge of the course of the fighting, making it difficult for Israel to achieve any tactical, let alone strategic victories in Lebanon.

For its part, Hezbollah said that it had attacked strategic targets inside Israel.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:30 AM on Saturday 26-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones targeting the Tel Nof airbase south of Tel Aviv, hitting their targets with precision,” Hezbollah said in one of many statements issued today.

Later in the evening, Hezbollah released a video calling on Israelis living in 25 settlements in the northern parts of the country to evacuate.

In its video statement, communicated in Hebrew, Hezbollah said that the settlements have turned into a place of deployment and support for Israeli military occupation forces that are attacking Lebanon.

This makes these settlements “legitimate military targets for the air and missile forces of the Islamic resistance,” therefore, all of their inhabitants must “Evacuate immediately.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting two Israeli vehicles with two Shuath explosive devices and a Yassin 105 shell east of Jabaliya in the north of the strip. Translation Notes: 0:11 – Planning of the operation.

0:21 – The fighters advancing towards the target.… pic.twitter.com/zo3T1mkVVc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 26, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Watch: The targeting of two zionist vehicles with two Shuath explosive devices and a Yassin 105 shell east of Jabalia in the north of the strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We have downed a zionist Quadcopter drone and taken control of it while it was conducting intelligence operations over northern Gaza.

“We shot down a zionist quadcopter plane while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:15 AM on Saturday 26-10-2024, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:00 AM on Saturday 26-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces near the town of Aita Al-Shaab with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:30 AM on Saturday 26-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones targeting the Tel Nof airbase south of Tel Aviv, hitting their targets with precision.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the Krayot” north of the city of Haifa, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Mishar base (the main intelligence headquarters of the Northern District in Safad) with a rocket barrage.

🚨 Hezbollah called on residents of 25 Israeli settlements to evacuate “because they (these settlements) have turned into a place of deployment and support for enemy forces.” These settlements have become a legitimate military target for the air and missile power of the Lebanese… pic.twitter.com/hXvsvlPXxh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 26, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the area of Al-Musharifa in Ras Al-Naqoura with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Shlomi with a rocket barrage. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Metzuba with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Jaatoun with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Yesod HaMa’ala with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Jal al-Alam site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Habushit site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Maale Golani barracks with a rocket barrage.

CHANNEL 12: More than 200 rockets fired from Lebanon during the day. Several fires and extensive damage to cars, infrastructure and roads in the north as a result of missiles from Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/s64UINArOz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 26, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Snir barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Shear Yeshuv with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded a gathering of enemy Israeli forces east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 PM on Saturday 26-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy forces in the Ayelet base with a qualitative rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shraga base with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:00 PM on Saturday 26-10-2014, carried out an aerial attack out with a squadron of attack drones on the Naoura base east of the city of Afula, and their targets were accurately hit.

“To the settlers of the north… await an announcement from the Islamic Resistance”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)