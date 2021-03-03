Israeli Mob Attacks Palestinian Journalists in Mea Shearim Neighborhood

An Israeli mob today attacked Palestinian journalists working for the Turkish Anadolu news agency while doing a report in an all-Israeli West Jerusalem neighborhood.

The mob attacked the two journalists, Mustafa Kharouf and Fayez Abu Rmeileh, who were working on a report in Mea Shearim, an ultra-orthodox Jewish neighborhood in West Jerusalem, and smashed the glass of their car.

Ultra-#Orthodox rioters in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in #Jerusalem assaulted on Wednesday a #Turkish news team and damaged their vehicle. https://t.co/OyRFwz7JeD — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 3, 2021

Last Sunday, settlers in the same neighborhood attacked a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem when he drove into the neighborhood and attempted to lynch him. The Palestinian, Ibrahim Hamed, was able to escape but not before being hit and injured and his vehicle damaged.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)