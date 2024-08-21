Escalation on Multiple Fronts – Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites in Golan

Approximately 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the settlement of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, resulting in damage to several buildings.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah launched a series of intense missile strikes on Wednesday, targeting Israeli military positions in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Zar’it barracks on the southern border of Lebanon.

“We bombed the Tsnobar logistics base in the occupied Syrian Golan with a salvo of Katyusha rockets,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army reported that 50 shells were fired from Lebanon towards the Golan; some were intercepted, while others landed in the settlement of Katzrin,” Al-Jazeera reported.

Large fires broke out in Katzrin, in the occupied Syrian Golan, after Hezbollah rockets made impact on a number of settlers' homes. pic.twitter.com/ES2pQWGQOo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 21, 2024

Israeli Channel 12 reported that approximately 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the settlement of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, resulting in damage to several buildings.

According to the official Israeli radio, multiple buildings were struck by rockets in the settlement, with four rockets reportedly landing in Katzrin. Firefighting teams are currently working to extinguish fires that have broken out in various locations.

The Israeli ambulance service reported that one person was injured by shrapnel from a shell in Katzrin, and the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth noted that “the Home Front Command is advising residents of Katzrin not to leave safe areas until further notice.”

On Tuesday, Hezbollah conducted extensive attacks using dozens of missiles and drones on Israeli military sites in the Galilee and the Golan Heights. In response, Israeli airstrikes killed three people in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media reported that a total of 125 rockets were launched from Lebanon on Tuesday.

ISRAELI ARMY: 50 shells were fired from Lebanon towards the Golan, some of which we intercepted and others fell in the Katzrin area. LAPID: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said in response to the attack on the settlement of Katzrin in the Golan Heights that "the government… pic.twitter.com/OeMP57a3Zq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues to carry out airstrikes on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, in parallel with its ongoing aggression in Gaza for more than 10 months. These raids have resulted in casualties among Lebanese civilians and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes.

Lebanon Warfront

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

In response to Israel targeting civilians in Lebanon, Hezbollah is bombing Israeli settlements in the occupied Golan to the ground. An eye for an eye. A civilian for a settler. pic.twitter.com/zqyZ43YIfn — Hadi (@HadiNasrallah) August 21, 2024

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, AJA)