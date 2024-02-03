‘Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide’ – Hundreds of US, EU, UK Civil Servants Issue Joint Statement on Gaza

The officials said they privately expressed concerns about human rights abuses by Israel to leaders of their governments and institutions.

More than 800 civil servants from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have released a statement criticizing their governments’ support of Israel in its ongoing aggression on Gaza, warning that such policies could be contributing to war crimes and violations of international law.

The ‘transatlantic statement’ emphasized that Western governments risk being complicit in “one of the worst human catastrophes of this century” by failing to hold Israel to the same international humanitarian aid and human rights standards they apply to other countries.

The officials said they privately expressed concerns about human rights abuses by Israel to leaders of their governments and institutions but have been ignored.

“Our governments’ current policies weaken their moral standing and undermine their ability to stand up for freedom, justice, and human rights globally,” the statement says.

“There is a plausible risk that our governments’ policies are contributing to grave violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes and even ethnic cleansing or genocide.”

The signatories called on their governments to “stop asserting to the public that there is a strategic and defensible rationale behind the Israeli operation and that supporting it is in our countries’ interests.”

They also urged Western governments to halt military support and secure a ceasefire that will increase aid for Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,238 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,452 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children

