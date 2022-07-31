EU Condemns Increase in Jewish Settler Violence

The European Union condemned in a statement on Sunday a recent increase in violence by Jewish settlers across the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the killing of a Palestinian teenager on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Amjad Abu Alia, 15, died on Friday afternoon shortly after he was critically wounded in the chest by live ammunition fired by Jewish settlers during an Israeli army raid in the village of Mughayyer, northeast of Ramallah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)

“Saddened by yet another young victim of settler violence: 15-year-old Amjad Abu Alya was killed on Friday at Mughayyer village,” said the EU in a tweet.

“A rapid & transparent investigation is needed. The EU firmly condemns the increase in settler violence & growing number of casualties, including children.”

Saddened by yet another young victim of settler violence: 15-year old Amjad Abu Alya was killed on Friday at Mughayyer village. A rapid & transparent investigation is needed. The🇪🇺 firmly condemns the increase in settler violence & growing number of casualties,including children. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) July 31, 2022

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, SOCIAL)