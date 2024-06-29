Fierce Fighting in Al-Shejaiya – Resistance Roundup – Day 267

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More Israeli officers and soldiers were also killed and wounded in fighting that involved most Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza.

The Israeli assault on the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood in northern Gaza continued for the third day, resulting in massive destruction and the killing of many Palestinians.

In its latest casualty announcement, the Israeli army admitted to the killing of another officer and a soldier, and the wounding of a few others, in fierce fighting in Al-Shejaiya.

For its part, Palestinian Resistance groups announced a number of operations, documenting some in video, and said that its fighters are carrying out complex operations in the various axes of the fighting.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The Al-Qassam Brigades struck the enemy forces penetrating the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with several 120 mm mortar shells, achieving direct hits among their ranks, and helicopters landed to evacuate the dead and wounded. “In a pre-prepared ambush, Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel explosive device against a Zionist force advancing in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, inflicting deaths and injuries among its members. The fighters observed the landing of helicopters for their evacuation.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with a Shuath explosive device behind the Abdullah bin Omar Mosque, south of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. “The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya Al-Quds were able to target two zionist troop carriers and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 and RPG shells near the Al-Shu’an Junction, south of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah. “Al-Qassam fighters continue to confront the zionist forces penetrating the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City through complex ambushes prepared in advance, causing deaths and injuries among their ranks, with more than one helicopter landing to evacuate them.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded a gathering of zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers penetrating the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with standard mortar shells. “We bombarded the enemy’s command center for infiltration operations in Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with standard 60-caliber mortar shells. “We detonated two ground explosive devices against a number of zionist enemy vehicles near the Issa site in Tal Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City. “We targeted a zionist military vehicle of the “Namer” type with a tandem shell in the land of Qandil in Al-Shejaiya neighborhood. Our fighters confirmed that its crew were left between dead and wounded and that it caught fire, which required the landing of a zionist helicopter to evacuate the dead and wounded from the place. “We destroyed a zionist military vehicle by detonating a high-explosive ground device near Al-Hidaya Mosque in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:45 PM on Saturday, 29-06-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Misgav Am site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:40 PM on Saturday, 29-06-2024, targeted a Merkava tank and a ‘Namer’ vehicle at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills in Lebanon with guided missiles, achieving direct hits and destroying them. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:40 on Saturday, 29-06-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and leading to its destruction.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)