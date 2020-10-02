EU Offers Financial, Logistic Assistance to Help Hold Palestinian Elections

The European Union has offered to provide financial and logistical assistance to hold the Palestinian elections, a Palestinian official said.

The Ambassador of Palestine to the EU, Abdul Rahim Al-Farra, said in an interview with the Voice of Palestine radio yesterday that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, spoke to Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas, and conveyed the bloc’s willingness to support holding the elections.

Al-Farra added that during the call, Borrell reiterated the EU’s position regarding the Palestinian issue, and the need to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders according to the two-state solution, as well as its rejection of the US-brokered ‘deal of the century’ and the Israeli settlements.

The European official also conveyed the bloc’s support for holding an international peace conference, according to Abbas’ vision, Al-Farra explained.

Hamas and Fatah have recently agreed to hold the first elections in Palestine in nearly 15 years.

Following a meeting at the Palestinian Embassy in Istanbul, a press release was issued that confirmed the two biggest Palestinian factions had reached ‘a unified vision’.

