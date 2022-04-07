Right-Wing Israeli Groups Call for Mass Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Passover

Jewish settlers invade Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

The so-called Jewish Temple Mount groups have called on Thursday for organizing mass stormings of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish Passover holiday and to offer animal sacrifices in its courtyards, the Middle East Monitor reported.

These calls came as dozens of right-wing Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday morning, through the Mughrabi Gate, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

The Waqf Department reported that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa’s courtyards on Thursday and performed Talmudic rituals on the eastern side and opposite the Dome of the Rock before leaving the squares through the Bab Al-Silsila (Chain Gate).

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police continue to restrict Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa, holding their IDs at its external gates, and banning dozens from entering for different periods of time.

The call to storm Al-Aqsa during the Jewish Passover was posted on social media by so-called Temple Mount groups and it was accompanied by a picture of a small lamb as a symbol of the sacrifice that rabbis threaten to slaughter at Al-Aqsa during the period.

This year Passover coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

