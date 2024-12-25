EVO Max Drone – Resistance Roundup – Day 446

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a statement released on Wednesday Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza reported a series of coordinated attacks against Israeli occupation forces across several fronts in the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for an attack in the northern Gaza Strip, where one of its fighters threw a grenade at a group of Israeli soldiers east of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The brigades also released footage showing their fighters targeting an Israeli Merkava tank in the New Camp area, north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. Additionally, they broadcast scenes of an Israeli EVO Max drone being shot down in the same area.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, reported that its fighters launched 107 rockets at an Israeli command and control center located west of the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City. The brigades also said it shelled Israeli occupation forces and vehicles advancing into the northern town of Beit Hanoun with mortar fire.

Al-Quds Brigades published scenes of Israeli drones captured while carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NBi2IqC9S4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 25, 2024

In a separate development, the Al-Quds Brigades released footage of their fighters capturing an Israeli drone conducting an intelligence mission over Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Targeting a Zionist Merkava tank and shooting down an “Evo Max” drone in the new camp area north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. “A Qassam fighter managed to throw a hand grenade from close range at a group of occupation soldiers east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “Our fighters were able to launch a SAM 7 missile at a Zionist Apache helicopter west of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “WATCH: Sniping an Israeli soldier east of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen sniping an Israeli soldier east of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Ni70NBOFJq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 25, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“WATCH: Scenes of Israeli drones that were captured while carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Khan Yunis.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)