Venezuela Urges International Community to Halt Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Friday called on the international community to take action to stop the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Arreaza posted a video on Twitter showing Israel’s bombing of a 9-story building in Gaza that entirely collapsed.

He stressed the need for the United Nations (UN) to ensure an urgent response to these attacks, urging: “An immediate response should be established without bias against any ideology or religion.”

#COMUNICADO | Venezuela condena las nuevas acciones violentas contra el Pueblo palestino por parte de Israel, y hace un llamado de alerta a la comunidad internacional, reafirmando su posición histórica en defensa de la soberanía, independencia y autodeterminación de Palestina 🇵🇸. pic.twitter.com/XRmD04YsDK — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) May 11, 2021

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll resulting from the continuous violent Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since Monday evening has risen to 140.

The situation in all the Palestinian territories has intensified as a result of brutal attacks committed by the Israeli police and settlers since April 13.

Israeli attacks have occurred in Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings, and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where Israel wants to evict at least 12 Palestinian families from their own homes to hand over to Jewish settlers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)