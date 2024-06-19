Rising Death Toll in Gaza – Israel Targets Civilian, Displaced Persons’ Tents

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Eighteen civilians have been killed since dawn on Wednesday in various Israeli bombardments across the Gaza Strip.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, two civilians were killed by Isreali army gunfire.

Additionally, two more people were killed in shelling targeting houses in the new camp west of Nuseirat in the central Strip.

Apache helicopters reportedly bombarded the eastern areas of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

A newly released video shows Israeli forces targeting civilians in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Several civilians were also killed and dozens injured during the predawn hours in violent shelling targeting Gaza City and the tent city of al-Mawasi, northwest of Rafah, where thousands of internally displaced persons are seeking shelter.

After midnight, occupation aircraft launched a series of raids targeting the tents of the displaced in the al-Mawasi area.

Local sources reported that the bombardment caused some tents to catch fire, resulting in the deaths of eight civilians.

Quad Petra aircraft and gunboats have also targeted the Nuseirat camp.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation's destruction of water wells exacerbates the suffering in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,396 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,523 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)