Fadi-3 Enters the Service – Resistance Roundup – Day 354

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it bombed the Israeli Samson military base with a new kind of missile: Fadi-3.

According to the group, Fadi-3 entered the service for the first time in this battle by hitting the Samson military technology base at the Golani Junction west of Tiberias.

Since the latest escalation between Israel and the Lebanese resistance, Hezbollah has resorted to two types of medium-range missiles with higher explosive loads than the usual standard Katyusha missiles.

Fadi-1 and 2 have reached as far as 60 kilometers deep inside Israel.

Fadi-3, according to some information provided by Hezbollah, carries larger explosive capabilities.

Unlike what Israel had expected when it initiated its massive aerial blitz on south Lebanon on Monday, Hezbollah’s response was gradual, and measured in such a way as to communicate to Israel that it is preparing for a long-term war.

A report published on Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal outlined Hezbollah’s formidable military capabilities and warned of the potentially severe consequences Israel could face if it engages in a full-scale war with the Lebanese group.https://t.co/OMhD2x7jJK pic.twitter.com/8apdjBIAb2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 24, 2024

About 400 Hezbollah missiles and rockets fell on Israel today, according to Israeli media. Most of the attacks this time seemed to be focused on Safed, in the north, though all the Hezbollah targets so far have largely been linked to the military.

Per this logic, future attacks by Hezbollah, starting tonight, are likely to follow the same trajectory, by hitting with a greater number of missiles with the aim of progressively destroying Israel’s military infrastructure, including airports.

Below are the latest statements by the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via its Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, bombed the Megiddo military airport west of Afula with a barrage of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, bombed the Ramat David base and airport with a barrage of Fadi-2 missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, for the second time, bombed the “Megiddo” military airport west of Afula with a barrage of Fadi-2 missiles.

Hezbollah targeted the Dado Base with 50 rockets. The base is the HQ of the Headquarters of the Northern Region Command of the Israeli army. Established in 1948, it is located northwest of Safad, 12 km from the border with Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/B7Q8mCBfOF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 24, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, targeted the Amos base (the main base for transportation and logistical support for the northern region) with a barrage of Fadi-1 missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday 24-09-2024, targeted the explosives materials factory in the “Zikhron” area, which is 60 km from the border, with a barrage of Fadi-2 rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday 24-09-2024, bombed for the third time the Megiddo Military Airport west of Afula with a barrage of Fadi-2 missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the logistical warehouses of the 146th Division at the Naftali base with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded Eliakim camp, which belongs to the northern command south of Haifa, with a salvo of Fadi-2 rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the main warehouses of the northern region at the Nimra base with dozens of rockets.

Hezbollah targeted the Dado Base with 50 rockets. The base is the HQ of the Headquarters of the Northern Region Command of the Israeli army. Established in 1948, it is located northwest of Safad, 12 km from the border with Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/B7Q8mCBfOF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 24, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, bombed the settlement of Rosh Pinna with rocket barrages.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, bombed the Samson Base (a command preparation center and regional preparation unit) with Fadi-3 missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, bombarded the Hagoshri settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, bombarded the Katzrin settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, bombarded the Gesher Haziv settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, launched 50 rockets at the Dado base.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, bombarded the Dado base with 40 rockets for the second time.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 24-09-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the headquarters of the special naval task unit Shayetet 13 at the Atlit base, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers and hitting their targets accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)