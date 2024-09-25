LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Bombing of Beirut, Targets Mossad Headquarters in Tel Aviv – Day 355

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that its fighters launched a Qader-1 ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Israel launched a new wave of strikes in southern Lebanon as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed his visit to New York for the third time. Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces carried out four massacres in Gaza in 24 hours. 41,495 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,006 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, September 25, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

REUTERS (citing informed sources): Hezbollah’s flexible leadership, tunnel network and arsenal of weapons help it withstand Israel. Hezbollah was bringing missiles into Lebanon at a rapid pace in anticipation of a prolonged conflict, but it seeks to avoid an all-out war.

WASHINGTON POST (citing Israeli official): Netanyahu believes that if he uses force, the enemy will be more flexible. Netanyahu’s approach has not worked in Gaza and Hezbollah is unlikely to back down.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTER: 41,495 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,006 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The army attacked for the first time on Wednesday a town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, about 120 kilometers from the border.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY:

Three Lebanese were killed and 9 wounded in an Israeli raid on the town of Al-Maaysra in the Keserwan district in Mount Lebanon. Three Lebanese were killed and 13 wounded as a result of the Israeli enemy raid on Ain Qana, southern Lebanon. Four Lebanese were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Joun in the Chouf in Mount Lebanon.

NYT: The decision to escalate in Lebanon was met with strong opposition from some senior officials.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Al-Quds Brigades, bombard an engineering site north of Netzarim with heavy mortar shells.

HEZBOLLAH:

We bombed the settlement of Hatzor with dozens of rockets in defense of Lebanon and its people. We bombed the Dado military base, the headquarters of the Northern Command, with dozens of rockets.

Wednesday, September 25, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

CNN (citing informed sources): US officials are desperate to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A fortified residential building in Safed was hit and a fire broke out in it without causing any injuries.

KAN: 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Safed.

AL-JAZEERA: A series of Israeli raids targeted the Jabal al-Rayhan area, the vicinity of the city of Tyre, and the coastal Zahrani area in southern Lebanon.

ISREALI MEDIA: A batch of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Galilee.

IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER ALI KHAMENEI: The Palestinian resistance will win and Hezbollah will win. The resistance forces do not have the enemy’s capabilities and equipment, but they will win in the end.

Washington knows about the crimes of the Zionist entity, supports it, and needs its victory.

We did not succumb to pressure and we will not succumb to it now either.

The enemy does not dare to attack our lands because of the steadfastness of our people, but it practices hostility in another form.

Wednesday, September 25, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

FINANCIAL TIMES: A study by Israel’s Reichman University said that Hezbollah could fire up to 3,000 rockets and missiles at Israel every day.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: The remaining residents of Kiryat Shmona in Upper Galilee should stay near shelters, in light of the exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed after Israeli drones targeted Palestinians in Khirbet Al-Adas, north of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Iraqi armed groups have launched 3 drones toward Israel since last night.

Wednesday, September 25, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army intercepted about 10 shells in Haifa and the Krayot area, while others fell in open areas.

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in the southern Golan Heights due to suspected drone infiltration.

Wednesday, September 25, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Reports of loud explosions heard in Zichron Yaakov, south of Haifa. A rocket fell in the Bat Shlomo area, south of Haifa. Sirens sound in Zichron Yaakov for the first time since the start of the war

HOME FRONT COMMAND:

Sirens were sounding in the southern Golan Heights due to suspected drone infiltration. Sirens are also sounding in several towns south of Haifa.

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were sounding in the town of Eliad, northern Israel.

CHANNEL 12: Israel launched raids on the towns of Arzun, Tulin, Majdal Silm, and Al-Sawana, and on the towns of Al-Hawsh, Al-Naqoura, and Al-Qalila in southern Lebanon.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a military target north of the occupied territories with drones.

POLITICO: There is a disagreement between the United States and Israel over how to deal with Hezbollah, noting that Israeli strikes against the party sparked controversy within the Biden administration.

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah announced that it targeted the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a Qader-1 ballistic missile, indicating that the targeted headquarters is responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up communication devices.

Wednesday, September 25, 08:35 am (GMT+2)

ECONOMIST: The scenario of an all-out war with Hezbollah is a nightmare for the Israeli economy.

HEZBOLLAH: On Wednesday morning, at half past six, we fired a Qadir-1 ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. The headquarters is responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up Pagers and radios.

Wednesday, September 25, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We renew our demand for residents of villages in southern Lebanon not to return to their homes. (Since Monday morning, the Israeli army has launched the most violent and far-reaching attack on Lebanon since the start of clashes with Hezbollah about a year ago, killing 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, and wounding 1,835, according to the latest data from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.)

Wednesday, September 25, 07:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Hezbollah strikes Gush Dan and Hasharon for the first time.

Wednesday, September 25, 07:15 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The missile fired by Hezbollah towards Tel Aviv is a ballistic missile of a medium range.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio said rockets from Lebanon were targeting Tel Aviv for the first time in this war.

KAN (The Israel Broadcasting Corporation): One rocket was launched from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv and intercepted by the air defense system.

Wednesday, September 25, 07:15 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Air traffic stopped at Ben Gurion Airport. Early estimates suggests that Hezbollah seems to have targeted the Glilot military base. Explosions are heard in Sharon and Gush Dan in the center of Israel. Sirens sound in Tel Aviv, Netanya, the Sharon area and Emek Hefer north of Tel Aviv. Sirens sound in the central area. Sirens sound in Tel Aviv.

