‘Fake News’: Netanyahu Publicly Clashes with Ben-Gvir over Palestinian Prisoners’ Family Visits

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly clashed with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gir over the government’s policies toward Palestinian prisoners, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, Netanyahu’s office squabbled with that of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir over the latter’s latest restrictions on Palestinian prisoners.

“In response to reports that a decision has been made regarding the security prisoners: this is fake news,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, adding:

“No decision has yet been made and such a decision will not be made until the special discussion on the issue with the participation of all the security bodies, which Prime Minister Netanyahu set for next week.”

This came after Ben-Gvir declared, earlier on Friday, that the family visitations for Palestinian prisoners had been reduced from once a month to once every two months.

“The Prison Service must strictly adhere to the legal requirement of family visits for security prisoners every two months. As soon as I became aware of this situation, I immediately instructed compliance with the law,” the far-right minister stated on Friday.

The Times of Israel reported Channel 12 quoting a senior security official saying that Ben-Gvir took the decision “without consulting security bodies.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)