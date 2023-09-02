Palestinian Citizens of Israel March against Israeli Police Failure to Stop Crime

Palestinian citizens of Israel march in protest of Israeli police's failure to stop crime in their communities. (Photo: via WAFA)

Palestinian citizens of Israel accuse the police and government of discriminating against them and not doing enough to stop crime in their towns compared to Jewish towns.

Scores of Palestinians in the Arab town of Fureidis, inside Israel, marched on Friday evening in protest against the Israeli police’s failure to stop the rise in crime in Arab communities in Israel.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, protesters rallied at the town’s junction, carried banners, and chanted slogans denouncing the Israeli police inaction and accusing the police of being an accomplice to criminal gangs.

This came following the killing of a Palestinian youth in Fureidis earlier on Friday.

Palestinian citizens of Israel – who make up more than 20 percent of the Israeli population – accuse the police and government of discriminating against them and not doing enough to stop crime in their towns compared to Jewish towns.

Since the beginning of the year, the death toll of murders in Palestinian communities inside Israel has risen to nearly 160, including nine women; an unprecedented toll compared to the past two years.

