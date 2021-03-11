Fatah Central Committee Dismisses Senior Official al-Qudwa

The Fatah Central Committee today dismissed longstanding member Nasser al-Qudwa.

The Fatah Central Committee (FCC) announced in a press statement the decision to oust al-Qudwa, a veteran diplomat, was made prior in its session held on Monday, March 8, which allowed al-Qudwa 48 hours to backtrack on his position to break away from the movement and contest the upcoming elections in a separate list.

Report that Palestinian Pres Abbas [who reportedly wants a single Fatah electoral list] met with Fatah's Nasser Qudwa on Friday evening in the Ramallah Muqata'a

[with Fatah's Jibril Rajoub, Hussein Al-Sheikh + Majed Faraj participating]…@ShehabAgency https://t.co/Grqiu10kUC — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) February 20, 2021

“Following the failure of all efforts exerted by the committee members who talked with him, and in compliance with the movement’s bylaws and decisions and in order to preserve its unity, the decision to end his membership shall be effective as of the date of its issuance,” the statement read.

Born in Gaza in 1953, Qudwa joined Fatah in 1969 and became president of the General Union of Palestinian Students in 1974. He also represented his uncle Yasser Arafat and the Palestine Liberation Organization as an unofficial observer in the UN in 1987, and then as a permanent observer in 1991.

He became a foreign minister in the Palestinian Authority Government in February 2005.​​​​​​​

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)