Israel Approves Plans to Advance Settlement Expansion in Syrian Golan Heights

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Channel 12 confirmed government approval of plans to promote demographic growth in the Golan Heights and Katzrin, citing “rising threats” in Syria.

The Israeli government announced on Sunday plans to accelerate settlement expansion in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, citing the ongoing conflict in Syria and a strategic goal to double the Israeli population in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of reinforcing Israeli control over the area, calling it vital for the country’s security and sovereignty.

According to the Lebanese news platform Al Mayadeen, Israeli forces have expanded their presence in Quneitra’s countryside and advanced toward key locations, including the town of el-Maalgah in southern Syria.

Israeli troops have reportedly seized control of critical freshwater resources in the al-Yarmouk Basin and are now 15 kilometers from the Damascus-Beirut international highway.

Low-flying drones are allegedly urging local elders to meet with Israeli military representatives, as further incursions into western Daraa, including Koayiah, are anticipated.

For its part, the Anadolu news agency reported that Israeli forces have occupied three villages: Jamlah in Daraa, and Mazraat Beit Jinn and Mughr al-meer near Damascus.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 confirmed government approval of plans to promote demographic growth in the Golan Heights and Katzrin, citing “rising threats” in Syria.

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz highlighted these risks during discussions on Israel’s defense budget.

Netanyahu reiterated last week that the Golan Heights would remain Israeli “for eternity,” asserting that control of the territory is essential for national security. However, international actors, including the United Nations, consider Israel’s actions as violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, head of Syria’s new administration and leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), stated that his administration has no intention of engaging with Israel militarily.

Israeli forces continue to conduct airstrikes in Syria, targeting weapons stockpiles and military sites, with claims of dismantling over 90% of Syria’s air defense systems. Reports from Sputnik noted approximately 52 Israeli strikes over the weekend, leading to widespread destruction across Syrian provinces.

Israeli reconnaissance activity over Syria remains ongoing, intensifying tensions and underlining its strategic military objectives.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)