Fifth Palestinian Killed in Ongoing Israeli Attack on Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 19-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed by invading Israeli forces in the northern West Bank refugee camp of Jenin on Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The killing of the Palestinian youth raises the number of Palestinians killed so far in the current Israeli raid of Jenin to five.

Names of the Victims

The Ministry released the names of the Palestinians killed. They are:

Ahmed Yousef Saqr, 15 years old

Qais Majdi Adel Jabareen, 21 years old

Khaled Azzam Asasa, 21 years old.

Qassam Faisal Abu Sariya, 29 years old.

Ahmed Khaled Fayez Daraghmeh, 19 years old.

Palestinian medical sources also updated the number of Palestinian wounded to 60, a few of whom are in critical condition.

Israeli Escalation

The latest violence followed a large Israeli raid on Jenin, which began in the early morning hours on Monday.

What the Israelis didn’t anticipate is a Palestinian ambush that damaged military vehicles and wounded, according to the latest count, seven Israeli occupation soldiers.

For its part, the Palestinian Resistance said in a statement that the number is higher, claiming that Israel is hiding its casualties for political reasons.

Bombardment

Meanwhile, Israeli media and Palestinian eyewitnesses reported that Israeli fighter jets bombed targets in the Occupied West Bank for the first time since the Second Intifada 20 years ago.

At least one Israeli military Apache helicopter is also reported to have bombed targets in the Jabriyat neighborhood of Jenin camp.

The Israeli army said that the aim of the military operation in Jenin was to arrest wanted Palestinians, a reference to Palestinian fighters who carry out resistance operations against the Israeli military or armed settlers.

Additionally, the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that Israeli soldiers were ‘lightly and moderately wounded’ when an armored vehicle carrying them was detonated during the withdrawal from a position in Jenin.

The Jenin Brigade of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said its members clashed with Israeli special forces discovered in the Jabriyat area of the Jenin refugee camp. It stated that it had detonated high-explosive devices for the first time.

Red Crescent Statement

On the other hand, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that the Israeli occupation forces are obstructing the arrival of ambulances to rescue the injured in Jenin, noting that an Israeli military vehicle deliberately rammed a Palestinian ambulance to prevent its arrival to rescue the injured.

Attack on Journalists

Israeli occupation forces targeted Palestinian journalists while covering the ongoing Israeli aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp on Monday.

Local journalist Hafiz Abu Sabra told WAFA that Israeli forces directly opened gunfire at his vehicle while he was covering the assault near the entrance of the camp, causing damage.

The soldiers also opened fire on Hazem Nasser, a photojournalist atal-Ghad TV channel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)