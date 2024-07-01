Fighting Rages on in Shejaiya – Resistance Roundup – Day 269

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It seems that Israel learned very little from its previous two invasions of Shejaiya. The ongoing third invasion does not seem to be going very well for the Israeli army.

According to statements made by various Palestinian Resistance groups on Monday, several operations were carried out against Israeli soldiers.

They involved the blowing up of a group of soldiers in a booby-trapped house, the sniping of others, and the destruction of several Merkava tanks.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters lured a Zionist force into a booby-trapped house that was used in the recent sniping operation east of the city of Rafah. As soon as the soldiers entered the house, it was detonated, resulting in deaths and injuries among the members of the force. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava 4 tanks with two Shuath explosive devices in Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier inside a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist force barricaded in a home in Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City with a TBG shell, causing the members of the force to be killed and wounded.

“After their return from the combat lines: Our fighters confirmed that they blew up a Merkava 4 tank with two guerilla action devices south of Al-Tayaran Street in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on Al-Quds Street in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.”

Al-Qassam fighters confronting the enemy vehicles invading Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City. Translation Notes:

0:17 – "We are waiting for the enemy. Until now, we are waiting for the enemy. Blessed is Shejaiya in what it has birthed. We have set up an ambush for them, God… pic.twitter.com/ww0fEFA8z1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 1, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed with a barrage of regular mortar shells the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy penetrating the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an RPG shell and clashed with soldiers at the targeted site around the Western Cemetery, southwest of the city of Rafah. “We bombed the enemy command headquarters at the Amitai military base with 107mm rockets. “We bombarded a position of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles on the supply line in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “We bombed gatherings of Zionist enemy forces in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City with standard mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:10 pm on Monday, 1-07-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a building used by the Isreali enemy soldiers in the settlement of Ramot Naftali with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, targeted a building used by enemy Isreali soldiers in the settlement of Doviv with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:40 PM on Monday, 01-07-2024, targeted the Ma’ayan Baruch site with artillery shells, hitting it directly and resulting in the outbreak of a fire inside it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, targeted a building used by enemy Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Metulla with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 01-07-2024, targeted buildings used by enemy Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Kfar Giladi with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 01-07-2024, targeted buildings used by enemy Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Granot HaGalil with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)