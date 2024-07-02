GAZA LIVE BLOG: Soldiers Killed, Injured in Netzarim | Massacres in Khan Yunis, Nuseirat | Ben Gvir Clashes with Shin Bet – Day 270

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army admitted that an officer and a soldier were killed and 11 others were injured in an attack launched by the resistance on the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli occupation forces carried out new massacres in the central refugee camp of Nuseirat and in the southern city of Khan Yunis, where 250,000 Palestinians were forced to flee again. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accused the Shin Bet director of threatening him while the internal security agency said that prison overcrowding is Ben-Gvir’s problem. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,925 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,141 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, July 2, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,925 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,141 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

CHANNEL 12: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant summoned Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the military prosecutor after issuing instructions that make it difficult to eliminate Hamas police officers.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We clashed with an Israeli infantry force in Shejaiya.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is giving a security briefing in the Knesset to members of the Intelligence Subcommittee.

Tuesday, July 2, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

NYT (citing officials): Senior Israeli generals want to start a ceasefire in Gaza even if it means the survival of Hamas.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli drone attack on the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

UNRWA: Our funding covers our operations in Gaza until August only.

Tuesday, July 2, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the occupation soldiers and vehicles in Shejaiya and Netzarim.

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: The ongoing Israeli bombardment of various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today has so far led to the killing of 17 Palestinians.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army admitted that an officer and a soldier were killed and 11 others were injured in an attack launched by the resistance on the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.

UNRWA: 250,000 people forced to flee again in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a market near the Candle Mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: An Israeli drone targeted the electricity transformer in the Taybeh project in the south of the country, which led to a fire.

LUFTHANSA: A Lufthansa spokesperson told Al Jazeera that due to current developments in the Middle East, it will suspend its night flights to and from Beirut.

IRAN: We do not want war in the region, but if it happens, we will support Hezbollah.

Tuesday, July 2, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli sources confirmed the killing of two soldiers and the injury of 10, 5 of whom are in critical condition, in an attack launched by the resistance on the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip, after news last night of an attack in the area.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted two tanks in Rafah and monitored evacuation planes.

PALESTINIAN MINISTRY OF EDUCATION: 8,672 students were killed and 14,583 others were injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7.

BEN-GVIR: My highest goal is to change the conditions of Palestinian prisons for the worse.

Tuesday, July 2, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

SHIN BET: Prison overcrowding is a problem of the Ministry of National Security.

CHANNEL 12 (citing Israeli security sources): The “military achievement” in Gaza now allows for a cessation of fighting if Israel is forced to move the negotiations file. after 9 months of the outbreak of the war, the army forces are close to completing the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip, noting that the army estimates that it needs 4 additional weeks to complete the operation in Rafah.

BEN-GVIR: The Sde Teman detention camp should remain open and not be closed because it is overcrowded with detainees.

Tuesday, July 2, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

BEN-GVIR: The Shin Bet chief threatened me and released Gaza prisoners without consulting me.

ISRAELI SOURCES: A number of soldiers were injured, including 3 critically, in a battle and attack by the resistance in the vicinity of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli boats fired shells at the Nusairat beach in the central Gaza Strip, and its aircraft carried out raids on Tal al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City.

Tuesday, July 2, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

WAFA: One Palestinian was killed and two were injured as a result of the occupation’s bombing of the displaced in the Customs Police neighborhood east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, July 2, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

MEDIA REPORTS: Palestinian news websites quoted Israeli media reports as saying that two soldiers were killed and three were injured, two of them in critical condition, following a “security incident” that occurred on the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, July 2, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: 8 Palestinians were killed and more than 30 others were injured in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip as a result of the intense Israeli bombardment of the city.

Tuesday, July 2, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI SOURCES: Palestinian news websites quoted Israeli sources as saying that an Israeli army force was trapped in an ambush in the Gaza Strip and was rescued, and that a number of soldiers were injured in the operation.

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli aircraft launched an airstrike early Tuesday on the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis , resulting in deaths and injuries.

Tuesday, July 2, 01:20 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation forces targeting the Abu Jalala family home northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip early Tuesday.

