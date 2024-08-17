Firing 50 Rockets towards Israel – Hezbollah Responds to Killing of Syrian Children, Civilians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following the Israeli attack on south Lebanon, which killed 11 people, including two children, Hezbollah responded.

More than 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee north of Israel, Israeli and Arabic media reported on Saturday morning.

Israeli media claimed that two were wounded in Margaliot and a building was damaged by the shelling. Later, the Israeli Walla news website reported that the wounded Israelis are soldiers, describing the condition of one of them as critical.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said in a statement that two attack drones targeted the Marj military camp in northern Israel, killing and wounding several soldiers.

Not Gaza 🇵🇸 This is the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon 🇱🇧 after the Israeli 🇮🇱 bombardment last night. Netanyahu is desperate for a wider regional conflict. It’s the only way he survives. Arms embargo now.

The Hague now.pic.twitter.com/H2Xz6esQoq — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) August 17, 2024

Al Jazeera’s correspondent said sirens were sounding in Safed and a number of cities and towns in the Upper Galilee.

Israel’s Channel 13 also said a heavy rocket attack from Lebanon targeted the Upper Galilee, noting that dozens of rocket launches had been detected.

Israeli media reported high alert on the northern border after the Israeli attack on the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon earlier, calling on residents of the Upper Galilee to stay near shelters and protected areas.

Earlier, at least 10 people, including two children, were killed and others wounded in an Israeli raid on Wadi al-Kfour in the Nabatieh district.

Another Lebanese was killed and more wounded in a separate Israeli attack in Lebanon.

The Israeli attacks in south Lebanon took place at dawn on Saturday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said all those killed in the first attack were Syrian citizens, adding that the final number would be announced after DNA testing was carried out to determine their identities.

For its part, the Israeli army announced in a statement that its planes “attacked during the hours of last night a weapons depot of Hezbollah in the Nabatieh area.”

Breaking | Israeli media reports that dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon have hit Israeli settlements near Safad and other northern occupied territories. This response follows Israeli airstrikes that killed 10 civilians this morning in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/3LHzKSa7NB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 17, 2024

The cross-border escalation continues as Israel awaits an attack by Iran and Hezbollah in response to the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh during his visit to Tehran, and the military commander of Hezbollah Fouad Shukr in a raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Hezbollah military media published a video titled "Our Mountains, Our Treasures." The video shows an underground missile facility named "Imad 4." pic.twitter.com/l6wtOnNq68 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 16, 2024

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

