GAZA LIVE BLOG: Bombing Intensifies in Khan Yunis | Netanyahu to Address UN | Massacre in Al-Zawayda – Day 316

The Gaza Civil Defense said it noticed the intensification of the bombing and killing operations in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, coinciding with the talk regarding a possible deal. Israel newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September. Israeli forces carried out a massacre in the Al-Zawayda area on Saturday morning, killing at least 15 Palestinians. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,005 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, August 17, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

HERZOG: Our fighters were able to “detonate two anti-personnel bombs in two enemy jeeps, and engage the remaining soldiers with machine guns, killing and wounding them in the vicinity of the university college in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza City, and our fighters monitored the landing of the helicopter for evacuation.”

HERZOG: I demanded the dismissal of the members of the government from the extreme right-wing movement.

LEBANESE HELTH MINISTRY: A person on a motorcycle in an Israeli raid in the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon.

Saturday, August 17, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli authorities evacuated several homes in the settlement of Illit Hashahar due to the inability to control the fires that broke out after Hezbollah bombed the settlement for the first time.

ISRAELI NEWS WEBSITE: At least 11 soldiers were injured in a security incident in the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 17, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

AXIOS: Biden seeks Gaza deal, hostage release by end of next week.

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: The hospital is threatened with closure within 24 hours due to fuel shortage.

WALLA: An Israeli soldier was seriously injured in the recent Hezbollah attack on the Galilee.

CHANNEL 12: More than 10 fires due to Hezbollah missiles.

HEZBOLLAH: Dead and wounded in two drone attacks on Israeli soldiers.

YEDIOH AHRONOTH: Electricity was cut off in areas of Safed after rockets fell from southern Lebanon, adding that a fire broke out in the Bireh Forest in the Upper Galilee after fragments of an interceptor missile fell.

CHANNEL 13: A drone launched by Hezbollah towards the Ramim Ridge border area injured two people.

Saturday, August 17, 12:40 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two people were injured in Margaliot and a building was damaged in rocket fire from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Fires broke out in various areas of the Upper Galilee as a result of rockets launched from Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: More than 50 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee and towns that were not evacuated.

Saturday, August 17, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

FORMER ISRAELI GENERAL BRICK (in Maariv): Former Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brick said in an article in Maariv newspaper that he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu six times during the war, and my impression is that he is well aware of the impossibility of eliminating Hamas.

Saturday, August 17, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli occupation raid on a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Israeli bombing targeted the northern areas and Khan Yunis at dawn today. We noticed the intensification of the bombing and killing operations, coinciding with the talk of reaching a deal.

Saturday, August 17, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: 21 people have been killed as a result of Israeli occupation raids on the central and southern Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Saturday, August 17, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli occupation’s bombing of the Al-Zawayda area in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 15.

Saturday, August 17, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli artillery renewed its shelling of the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Saturday, August 17, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted the occupation military vehicles with bullets as they passed through the Dhnaba suburb in Tulkarm, in the northern West Bank.

Saturday, August 17, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

BIDEN: I am optimistic about reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and I think we have a chance.

Saturday, August 17, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 10 Palestinians were killed as a result of the occupation forces’ bombing of the Al-Zawayda area in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli shelling of the southern entrance to the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 17, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the southern entrance to the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

