‘Flag March’ – Provocative Parade to Maintain Route through Old City in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation authorities turned the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Old City into a military zone on Tuesday, under the pretext of securing the provocative “flag march” planned by settler organizations for the following day, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

More than 3,000 Israeli policemen were deployed to occupied Jerusalem, with military checkpoints set up on main roads.

Authorities announced the closure of major routes and the reinforcement of police presence in the city ahead of the “flag march,” which is set to pass through Old Jerusalem neighborhoods and end at the al-Buraq Wall Square.

Israeli ministers and Knesset members from the government coalition are also expected to participate in the provocative march.

Extremist organizations and settler groups have called for a large-scale storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday morning.

The Islamic Christian Commission for Supporting Jerusalem and the Holy Sanctities warned of the danger posed by Israeli escalations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the eve of the commemoration of the occupation of Jerusalem.

Israeli Jewish-supremacist Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir: "Every house in Gaza has a picture of Al-Aqsa Mosque. We must break into their holiest site." pic.twitter.com/ZCeKs4qZDd — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 4, 2024

‘Return to Temple Mount’

The Commission highlighted that the Israeli Knesset will, for the first time, hold a discussion session today entitled “Israel’s Return to the Temple Mount,” initiated by Israeli far-right Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, to explore a plan to “impose Biblical rituals” inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Commission expressed grave concern over this unprecedented escalation against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attempts to impose new realities that undermine the existing religious and legal status.

It held the occupation authorities fully responsible for the serious repercussions of these violations.

It also called on Palestinian Muslims to mobilize and travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque to confront any attempts by colonialists to storm it and conduct biblical rituals inside.

(PC, WAFA)